Pepsi Electric 2024 by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Influencer Kit "Pepsi Electric 2024" Receives Prestigious Golden A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PepsiCo Design and Innovation has been announced as a distinguished winner of the highly respected A' Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Pepsi Electric 2024" in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in the field of packaging design, celebrating innovative and impactful creations that push the boundaries of the industry.The A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for the packaging industry, as it showcases designs that not only excel in aesthetics and functionality but also align with current trends and needs. By receiving this recognition, Pepsi Electric 2024 demonstrates its ability to advance packaging standards and practices, offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach.Pepsi Electric 2024 stands out as a remarkable influencer kit that harnesses the distinctive black and blue world of Pepsi. The design centers around the iconic Pepsi Globe and Pulse, presented in a special box featuring a dramatic light-up label that highlights the unique blue color of Pepsi Electric. This bold and unexpected design reflects Pepsi's challenger spirit and "Thirsty for More" attitude, setting it apart from competitors in the market.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to excellence and innovation. The award not only celebrates the achievements of Pepsi Electric 2024 but also inspires the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, fostering further exploration and creativity in future projects.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. The company's Design and Innovation team plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity and packaging of its products, consistently delivering cutting-edge designs that resonate with consumers and set industry standards.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, impact, and skill within their respective categories. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach and ability to exceed expectations, serving as benchmarks for excellence in the design industry. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious accolade.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, showcasing their pioneering works on a global stage. The competition, now in its 17th year, welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by an expert panel of design professionals, industry leaders, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingcompetitions.com

