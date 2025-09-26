Pepsi Smart Can by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Gold in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Pepsi Smart Can

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Pepsi Smart Can Recognized for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of advertising design, has announced PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a Gold winner for their exceptional work, the Pepsi Smart Can. This award celebrates the Pepsi Smart Can as an outstanding example of innovative advertising, marketing, and communication design within the industry.The A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and its stakeholders, as it recognizes designs that effectively engage audiences and advance advertising practices. The Pepsi Smart Can aligns with current trends in interactive storytelling and community-driven content, offering practical benefits for both Pepsi and its customers by fostering meaningful connections through tailored experiences.The Pepsi Smart Can stands out as a unique digital portal that embodies the brand's dynamism and invites a new generation to explore personalized content. By collaborating with local creators, the platform enables the sharing of Pepsi-related stories that resonate with diverse communities. This innovative approach sets the stage for the future of interactive advertising, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional promotional items.Winning the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award serves as a motivation for PepsiCo Design and Innovation to continue pushing the boundaries of advertising design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further engage audiences through innovative storytelling and community collaboration, fostering a cycle of creativity and connection.Interested parties may learn more at:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. The PepsiCo Design and Innovation team plays a crucial role in shaping the company's brand experiences, leveraging cutting-edge design thinking to create meaningful connections with consumers worldwide. Through their visionary approach and commitment to excellence, PepsiCo Design and Innovation consistently delivers innovative solutions that exceed expectations and drive the industry forward.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the advertising, marketing, and communication design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass innovative concepts, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards. By meeting and exceeding these standards, Golden A' Design Award winners demonstrate their ability to push boundaries, inspire innovation, and deliver solutions that positively shape the advertising landscape.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. The competition provides a platform for participants to showcase their design excellence, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their contributions to the advancement of advertising, marketing, and communication design. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process conducted by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award identifies and honors pioneering designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and positive impact on society. By participating in the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to join a global community of design innovators, receive well-deserved recognition, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://advertisingdesigncompetition.com

