Australian Parliamentarians and Government of Lao PDR officials celebrate key achievements of the bilateral partnership in primary education development

Ms. Benita Sommerville added, “Australia values its long-standing relationship with the Lao PDR and the Ministry of Education and Sports. Our partnership, through the BEQUAL program, reflects our shared vision and commitment to inclusive and quality education. Today’s visit is a proud moment to see firsthand the positive impact of our collaboration to enhance children’s learning journeys.”

Alongside classroom visits, the delegation viewed an informative exhibition organised by MoES representatives. The exhibition highlighted three key areas supported by Australia and central to the education improvements underway: the revised national primary curriculum; the Spoken Lao approach, developed to support students who do not speak Lao as their mother tongue and promote inclusive learning for diverse ethnic groups; and the continuing professional development system for teachers to enhance teachers’ skills and ensure high-quality education delivery across the country.

His Excellency Mr. Kingmano Phommahaxay noted “Australia’s support, through the BEQUAL program, has played a pivotal role in revising the national curriculum, producing quality teaching and learning materials, and establishing a system for continuing professional development for teachers. The program’s second phase focuses on ensuring teachers have ongoing opportunities to upgrade their skills and deliver high-quality education to every child.”

Ms. Benita Sommerville added “Ensuring every child has access to quality education means embracing diversity and inclusivity. We are proud to support initiatives like the Spoken Lao approach, which helps students who don’t speak Lao at home to fully participate and thrive in the classroom. This commitment reflects Australia’s belief that all children, regardless of their background, deserve the opportunity to learn and succeed.”

The visit concluded with a gift handover ceremony. The Australian Government presented learning materials including storybooks, sports equipment, and school supplies to the school.

Through sustained partnership and mutual commitment, Australia and the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR are working hand-in-hand to ensure equitable access to quality primary education for all children in Lao PDR, building a brighter future for the nation.