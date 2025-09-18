Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR and Australia launch the second episode of the national education promotion campaign

This week, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), with support from the Australian Government through the BEQUAL program, filmed the second episode of their groundbreaking national campaign to promote education across Laos. Led by the Research Institute of Educational Sciences (RIES) under MoES, the campaign aims to inspire viewers and transform perceptions of education across Laos.

Dr. Vongphet Oudomlit, Deputy Director General of RIES, praised the collaboration: “I congratulate the filming and production team for the creative vision behind this campaign and give thanks to the Government of Australia for their invaluable support. This new video shines a light on the vital contributions of teachers, from early childhood through to higher education. Teachers are truly the backbone of our education system.”

The Australian Government is providing financial and technical support for the production of a series of four compelling videos designed to shift mindsets around education. Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary at the Australian Embassy, explained the campaign’s mission: “Through authentic stories and meaningful community engagement, we aim to encourage students to stay in school, reassure parents of the lifelong benefits education brings, and celebrate teachers’ indispensable role in nurturing Laos’ future leaders. Australia is honoured to work with the Ministry of Education and Sports on this critically important campaign.”

The campaign’s first episode, “Two Paths” was warmly received upon its release at the start of the school year. The story vividly portrays the contrasting futures of young people who choose education and those who do not, underscoring how education equips people with critical thinking skills, knowledge about themselves and the world, and the ability to create opportunities for themselves.