Galley Release: Vibrant Publishers Elevates Python Learning with “Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials”

Galley cover of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know—A practical guide to writing smarter, performance-driven Python code. Shawn Peters, author of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

With a hands-on approach, author Shawn Peters helps readers transition from basic coding to advanced algorithmic thinking.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the galley release of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials) by Shawn Peters. This upcoming title offers a clear, structured, and application-focused approach to data structures and algorithms, specifically tailored for intermediate Python programmers seeking to deepen their understanding and elevate their coding skills. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

Following the success of “Python Essentials You Always Wanted to Know”, author Shawn Peters—a seasoned educator, curriculum designer, and self-taught programmer with 20 years of experience—returns with a highly accessible guide aimed at learners who are ready to go beyond writing functional code and begin crafting efficient, scalable, and maintainable solutions.

“I knew the syntax. I could debug in my sleep. I was building working programs. But I realized I wasn’t always solving problems well. I was brute-forcing solutions without thinking deeply about performance, scalability, or structure,” says Peters. “That’s why I wrote this— for people who know Python and are ready to go further.”

The book begins with foundational concepts such as time and space complexity and then progresses through essential data structures, including arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, and graphs. It also covers algorithmic strategies such as recursion, greedy algorithms, and dynamic programming. Each topic is presented through clear explanations, real-world Python examples, and practical exercises.

Key Features:

Structured Learning Path: Organized progression from core principles to advanced topics, with each chapter building on the last.

Practical Application: Includes real-world coding tasks, review questions, and case studies designed to reinforce comprehension.

No CS Degree Required: Designed for self-learners, coding bootcamp graduates, and professionals transitioning to technical roles.

Focused on Problem-Solving: Emphasizes algorithmic thinking and performance trade-offs, rather than rote memorization.

Rather than serving as a theoretical textbook, Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials is a pragmatic guide built to help learners “think algorithmically,” as Peters emphasizes—enabling them to select the right tools and strategies for any coding challenge.

Vibrant Publishers invites reviewers, instructors, and industry professionals to preview the book and provide feedback through NetGalley.

Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series, which provides accessible and practical insights for professionals and learners.

About the Author

Shawn Peters, with a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics, is an educator with nearly 20 years of teaching experience. He is a certified Python Programming teacher from the College of the North Atlantic, and also specializes in Java, JavaScript, and p5.js. Peters combines his expertise in education with his passion for coding to create a learning experience that is both practical and engaging.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516325

Hardback - 9781636516349

E-Book - 9781636516332

What’s Inside the Book | Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.