ARIZONA SPORTS HALL OF FAME PUBLIC VOTING OPENS SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

This year’s ballot is filled with remarkable individuals, and we’re proud to open the doors for fans to take part in honoring their legacies.” — Logan White, ASEC Board Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) invites fans to help shape this year’s class of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Public voting opens at 12:00 a.m. today and gives Arizonans a direct voice in honoring athletes, coaches, and contributors whose achievements and leadership have elevated sports across our state. Voting remains open through 11:45 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025, at www.AZsportsENT.com WHAT:The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame public voting opens at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025, and will remain open until 11:45 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025. This is a unique opportunity for Arizonans to help honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Arizona’s sports culture—including athletes, coaches, and leaders.WHEN:Voting Opens: September 26, 2025, at 12:00 a.m.Voting Closes: October 10, 2025, at 11:45 p.m.HOW:Public voting will be available online starting on September 26. Details on eligible nominees and voting instructions will be available on the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame’s official website. www.AZsportsENT.com WHO:The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame celebrates those who have had a profound impact on Arizona sports. Each year, a new class of inductees is welcomed into the Hall of Fame, joining a distinguished group of sports icons who represent excellence and dedication in Arizona athletics.ADDITONAL INFORMATION:• There are no restrictions on how many nominees a voter can select.• Each individual may cast only one ballot.• The Trustees will elect at least four (4) new members annually, with one (1) additional inductee chosen through the public vote.• All inductees must meet the Hall’s eligibility criteria, available at www.AZsportsENT.com • The final selection and responsibility for induction into the #AZSportsHOF rests with the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Trustee Board.LEADERSHIP QUOTES:"The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition for those who have shaped our state’s rich sports history," said Logan White, ASEC Board Chairman. "This year’s ballot is filled with remarkable individuals, and we’re proud to open the doors for fans to take part in honoring their legacies.""This is one of the most exciting times of the year for Arizona sports," said Nikki Balich, ASEC Executive Director. "Every nominee has left a lasting impact on our community, and the public vote gives fans a real voice in celebrating the heroes who inspire us all."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.