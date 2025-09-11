ARIZONA SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION ANNOUNCES 2025 ED DOHERTY AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST

149 Student-Athletes Recognized as Early Candidates for Arizona’s Most Prestigious High School Football Honor.

The Ed Doherty Award is more than a recognition of talent on the field — it’s a celebration of leadership, character, and the impact these young men have in their communities” — Nikki Balich, Executive Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) and its managed entity, the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) today announced the 2025 Ed Doherty Award Preseason Watch List , recognizing 149 of the state’s top high school football players across all classifications, from 2A through 6A.These student-athletes were selected based on their standout performances during the 2024 season, as well as their demonstrated leadership, character, and commitment to excellence — qualities that reflect the legacy of the late Coach Ed Doherty.Watch List players will be evaluated weekly throughout the 2025 season. Those delivering exceptional performances will be honored with Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions during on-campus ceremonies. Additional players not currently named to the Watch List remain eligible to be nominated during the season.“The Ed Doherty Award is more than a recognition of talent on the field — it’s a celebration of leadership, character, and the impact these young men have in their communities,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission and Executive Director of the Ed Doherty Award. “This preseason watch list showcases the best of Arizona high school football, and we’re proud to honor these athletes as they begin their journey toward one of the state’s most prestigious awards. We can’t wait to watch their seasons unfold.”The 2025 Ed Doherty Award recipient, honoring Arizona’s most outstanding high school football player, will be announced at a special luncheon for the top 10 nominees on Saturday, December 13, 2025.View the complete list: https://www.footballarizona.com/2025-watch-list ​About the Ed Doherty AwardSince its inception in 1986, the Ed Doherty Award has served as the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor, annually recognizing the most outstanding player on and off the field. Recipients are selected for demonstrating remarkable ability combined with diligence, perseverance, hard work, and integrity in their pursuit of excellence, while also celebrating a commitment to academics, community, and school pride. For more information: www.FootballArizona.com About the Grand Canyon State Gridiron ClubThe Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the most meaningful advocate of high school football in the State of Arizona. Its mission is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of young people in their pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement, and greater social affinity. For more information: www.FootballArizona.com About the Arizona Sports & Entertainment CommissionThe Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is a non-profit organization created in 1988. The Commission collaborates with hundreds of partners to help fulfill the mission of bringing national and international sporting events to the state; assisting in the promotion of existing events and Arizona sports teams; providing volunteer recruitment and organization for large-scale sporting events; and developing youth sports programs. In 2009, it assumed oversight of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Grand Canyon State Games and the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games. ASEC was the founding organization and owner of the 2015 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. For more information on the Commission, call 480.517.9700 or visit www.azsportsent.com

