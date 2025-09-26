Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,664 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule leads dialogue on future- proofing education at EMASA Conference, 26 Sept

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will tomorrow Friday 26 September deliver the keynote address at the Annual International Conference of the Education Management Association of South Africa (EMASA) at the Birchwood Conference Centre.

Under the theme “Future-Proofing Education: Strategic Leadership for a Rapidly Changing World,” this year’s programme convenes education leaders, academics, and practitioners from across South Africa and abroad. Participants will exchange insights, strengthen collaboration, and advance leadership practices that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving education landscape.

Beyond dialogue, the conference aims to chart pathways for resilient education systems that promote excellence, equity, and transformation. In doing so, it reaffirms the Department’s commitment to building strong education leadership and management capable of preparing schools and systems for the challenges of the 21st century.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 View Point Rd, Bartlett, Boksburg
Date:  Friday, 26 September 2025
Time:  18h00

Media enquiries:

Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala 
Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa 
Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule leads dialogue on future- proofing education at EMASA Conference, 26 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more