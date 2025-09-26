Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule leads dialogue on future- proofing education at EMASA Conference, 26 Sept
Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will tomorrow Friday 26 September deliver the keynote address at the Annual International Conference of the Education Management Association of South Africa (EMASA) at the Birchwood Conference Centre.
Under the theme “Future-Proofing Education: Strategic Leadership for a Rapidly Changing World,” this year’s programme convenes education leaders, academics, and practitioners from across South Africa and abroad. Participants will exchange insights, strengthen collaboration, and advance leadership practices that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving education landscape.
Beyond dialogue, the conference aims to chart pathways for resilient education systems that promote excellence, equity, and transformation. In doing so, it reaffirms the Department’s commitment to building strong education leadership and management capable of preparing schools and systems for the challenges of the 21st century.
Members of the media are invited to attend the handover and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:
Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 View Point Rd, Bartlett, Boksburg
Date: Friday, 26 September 2025
Time: 18h00
Media enquiries:
Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala
Cell: 081 758 1546
Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa
Cell: 066 302 1533
