Fizzled: CBP seizes more than $13 million in methamphetamine at Roma Port of Entry in shipment of carbonated soft drinks

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility intercepted $13 million in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of carbonated soft drinks.

“This large seizure of methamphetamine illustrates the seriousness of the drug threat we face every day and the resolve of our frontline officers to utilize technology and experience to prevent this poison from entering our country,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

Buckets containing nearly 1,474 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

On Sept. 22, CBP officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of carbonated soft drinks attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the tractor trailer for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of alleged methamphetamine within the beverage shipment with combined weight of 1,473.65 pounds (668.44 kg). The methamphetamine has a total estimated street value of $13,173,615.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

