Humankind.News Launches to Elevate Stories of Compassion and Community Impact

New Platform Dedicated to Showcasing Acts of Kindness, Everyday Heroes, and Inspiring Solutions

Our mission is simple: to remind people that even in challenging times, goodness persists."” — Jim Burkhart

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As negative news dominates today's media, HumanKind News emerges as a refreshing news source, spotlighting the power of human kindness and collective good. Officially launching today, this innovative digital platform is dedicated to uplifting journalism, sharing stories of compassion, resilience, and community-driven change. Founded by Jim Burkhart and Allen Sullivan, Humankind.News seeks to shift the narrative by amplifying voices and actions that inspire hope.

“Our mission is simple: to remind people that even in challenging times, goodness persists,” said Jim Burkhart, Co-Founder. “From small acts of generosity to large-scale community efforts, these stories deserve recognition—not just for their impact, but for their ability to unite and motivate others.”

Humankind.News spotlights individuals like Kassi Clifford, who rescues Louisville, KY’s most vulnerable animals; everyday citizens like Andy, who personally restores beauty to Bay Area neighborhoods; and institutions like San Francisco's Great Star Theater, which believes art should be accessible to all. These narratives celebrate the often-overlooked efforts of everyday people making a tangible difference. “Too often, acts of kindness go untold,” said Burkhart. “We’re here to change that—one story at a time.”

To support its expansion and sustain its mission, Humankind.News has launched a $3,600 GoFundMe campaign. The funds will cover essential operational costs like web hosting, design upgrades, and content creation. To ensure impartiality, the non-profit's charter prevents board members from contributing, reinforcing its commitment to unbiased journalism.

“This is a true grassroots movement,” said Allen Sullivan, Co-Founder. “Every donation, no matter the size, helps us amplify stories that foster connection and hope.”

How to Engage & Support

Submit an inspiring story at http://HumanKind.news

Support: Contribute to the GoFundMe campaign.

