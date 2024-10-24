SFMATIS: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Music, Arts, and Technology Comes to San Francisco

SFMATIS

Jim Burkhart of FutureCommPR Chats with Wei-Sean Chan about SFMATIS

I’ve always witnessed the impact of the digital age on the creative communities around us, and SFMATIS is my way of uniting all my passions while addressing these changes.” — Wei-Sean Chan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing the intersection of music, art, and technology, the inaugural SFMATIS event is set to take place over two dynamic days in December (4th & 5th). The conference will feature a lineup of artists, technologists, and thought leaders in a bold exploration of how innovation is reshaping creative communities in San Francisco and beyond.

Jim Burkhart, Executive Director at FutureCommPR talked with Wei-Sean Chan who conceived the idea. Wei-Sean is a US Air Force Veteran, a tech professional and DJ/producer who has long straddled the line between technology and music in the Bay Area. “What inspired you to create such an event?” Burkhart asked. “I was inspired by the tech industry and by my involvement with Oakland's Funding the Commons conference,” said Wei-Sean. He sought to create a space where music, art, and technology could intersect in ways that would inspire innovation. Wei-Sean went on to say that "I’ve always witnessed the impact of the digital age on the creative communities around us, and SFMATIS is my way of uniting all my passions while addressing these changes."

SFMATIS is unique and offers an immersive experience unlike traditional conferences by blending diverse elements like a live music hackathon using AI, artist branding walkthroughs, and interactive Crypto and NFT sessions. Attendees can expect discussions on the role of AI in music and art, alongside live performances from top DJs, producers, and visual artists who are breaking new ground in their respective fields.

SFMATIS will showcase a carefully curated lineup of forward-thinking artists and technologists. Among the featured speakers is Kudra Kalema, an Afro House DJ and entrepreneur from Uganda, who will address the importance of preserving cultural identity in a digitally evolving world. Other highlights include Marcus Kager, an Austrian artist blending traditional techniques with AI, and Joshua Olds, an SF record label founder with artists featured on prominent labels like DirtyBird.

As technology continues to reshape the creative landscape, SFMATIS is on the forefront of these changes. "We’re not shying away from the tough conversations about AI's role in art and music," said Wei-Sean. The event will explore how advancements like AI are influencing not just the way art is created, but how it’s consumed by audiences.

At its core, SFMATIS aims to inspire both seasoned creatives and emerging talents to embrace technology while pushing boundaries in their craft. "We want to inspire the community to be one step ahead of the curve, incorporating technology while staying true to artistic expression. SFMATIS is more than just a conference—it’s a movement towards the future, where the intersection of music, art, and technology paves the way for the next generation of creators” added Wei-Sean.

For tickets and more information, visit https://weivyinitiatives.org/sfmatis

###

