Dry-Type Transformer Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends 2029

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dry-Type Transformer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Dry-Type Transformer Market Worth?

In the past few years, there has been a significant surge in the market size of dry-type transformers. Its growth is expected to rise from $6.57 billion in 2024 to $7.10 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The remarkable growth during the historical period is owing to the rising preference for transformer solutions in underground metro rail systems. Further growth is driven by their increasing utilization in offshore wind substations, the escalating demand for power infrastructure, the surging use in tunnel ventilation and lighting systems, and the advent of electric vehicles.

It's predicted that the market size for dry-type transformers will witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an expected increase to $9.55 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include a boost in renewable energy installations, a surge in demand for transformers that are eco-friendly and fire-safe, rising use in electrification projects in remote and rural areas, increased funding in smart grid infrastructure and an upswing in urbanization. The projection period is expected to see notable trends such as breakthroughs in fire-resistant insulation materials, the development of compact and modular transformer designs, advancements in smart monitoring and diagnostic systems, the integration with renewable energy grids, and the creation of eco-friendly and oil-free transformer solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Dry-Type Transformer Market?

The growth of the dry-type transformer market is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding infrastructure for renewable energy. This infrastructure includes systems and facilities that produce and distribute electricity from eco-friendly sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. The drive behind such growth is the increasing global need for sustainable power, targeting reductions in carbon emissions and tackling climate change while meeting the growing demand for electricity. By integrating wind and solar power into the grid efficiently and safely, dry-type transformers play a vital role in supporting this renewable energy infrastructure. These transformers require minimal maintenance, pose reduced fire risks, and promote environmental sustainability. Illustratively, in February 2025, the World Resources Institute—a US research organization—reported that solar power installations in the U.S. reached 39.6 gigawatts (GW) in 2024, a notable rise from 27.4 gigawatts (GW) in 2023. This raised the total capacity to approximately 220 gigawatts (GW), supplying over 7% of the country's electricity. Consequently, the enhancement in renewable energy infrastructure is contributing to the expanding dry-type transformer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dry-Type Transformer Market?

Major players in the Dry-Type Transformer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Energy Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens Energy AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• WEG S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Dry-Type Transformer Market?

Leading businesses in the dry-type transformer market are prioritizing the creation of highly advanced products such as compact dry-type pole-mounted transformers. The emphasis is on improving energy efficiency and aiding secure power distribution in urban and industrial areas. Compact dry-type pole-mounted transformers are miniaturized transformers placed on poles, utilizing dry insulation as opposed to liquid coolants for efficient and safe power distribution. For example, Siemens Energy, an automation company based in Germany, unveiled CAREPOLE, a revolutionary dry-type, single-phase pole-mounted transformer in April 2022. The aim is to present a safer, maintenance-free, environmentally conscious option to the conventional oil-filled transformers. CAREPOLE comprises a compact cast-resincover displaying robust resistance to weather, fire hazards, and environmental threats. Its robust structure guards against theft and corrosion, promises a lifespan of over 25 years, and enhances the dependability of power distribution which is crucial for contemporary grids dealing with climatic extremities and the rise in renewable energy integration.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Dry-Type Transformer Market Share?

The dry-type transformer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Open-Type Transformers, Closed-Type Transformers, Cast Resin Transformers, Dry-Type Transformers With Non-Corrosive Insulation

2) By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

3) By Phase: Single-Phase, Three-Phase

4) By Application: Industries, Inner-City Substations, Indoor And Underground Substations, Renewable Generation, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Industrial, Commercial, Utilities, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Open-Type Transformers: Ventilated Open Transformers, Non-Ventilated Open Transformers, Encapsulated Open Transformers

2) By Closed-Type Transformers: Sealed Tank Transformers, Oil-Immersed Closed Transformers, Hermetically Closed Transformers

3) By Cast Resin Transformers: Epoxy Resin Cast Transformers, Polyester Resin Cast Transformers, Hybrid Cast Resin Transformers

4) By Dry-Type Transformers With Non-Corrosive Insulation: Glass Fiber Insulated Transformers, Aramid Fiber Insulated Transformers, Nomex Paper Insulated Transformers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Dry-Type Transformer Market?

In 2024, the biggest region in the global dry-type transformer market was Asia-Pacific. It is also anticipated to be the region with the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report on the dry-type transformer market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

