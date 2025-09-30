URSAFE Drone Program Launches Intelligent Patrol Feature, Transforming Autonomous Security and Public Safety

The URSAFE Drone Program, a leader in autonomous aerial security, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Intelligent Patrol feature.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The URSAFE Drone Program, a leader in autonomous aerial security, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Intelligent Patrol feature, now live on its newly launched website: https://www.ursafedrone.com This breakthrough capability empowers drones to autonomously adapt patrol routes based on real-time data, environmental conditions, and threat assessments—ushering in a new era of proactive, AI-driven public and private property safety.“Intelligent Patrol is a game-changer,” said Anthony Oyogoa, M.D., founder of the URSAFE Drone Program. “It allows drones to think and respond like seasoned security professionals, enhancing situational awareness and reducing response times across diverse environments.”Key Capabilities of Intelligent Patrol• Adaptive Routing: Drones dynamically adjust patrol paths based on crowd density, weather, and detected anomalies.• Threat Prioritization: AI algorithms assess and rank potential threats, directing drones to high-risk zones first.• Mission-Aware Scheduling: Patrols are optimized based on time of day, historical incident data, and operational priorities.• Seamless Integration: Works with URSAFE’s zone creation tools, live monitoring dashboard, and alert system.Global Impact: Logistics Operations in Latin AmericaA global logistics company operating across Latin America recently integrated the URSAFE Drone Program into its warehouse and yard operations. The Intelligent Patrol feature has significantly improved security and operational efficiency.“Before UrSafe Drone service , our perimeter checks were manual and inconsistent. Now, drones patrol autonomously, detect anomalies, and alert our team instantly,” said the company’s Regional Security Director. “We’ve reduced theft incidents and improved night-time visibility across our facilities. It’s like having a tireless, intelligent guard in the sky.” The company reports a 60% in cost compared to traditional security patrol since deploying URSAFE drones on site.Real-World Deployment: Kouga Municipality, South AfricaThe Kouga Local Municipality in South Africa became the first in Africa to launch a Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program in partnership with URSAFE Technologies. The initiative uses drones equipped with thermal imaging, GPS tracking, and live video streaming to support emergency responders before they arrive on scene.“This program builds on Kouga’s long-standing dedication to public safety and proactive disaster management,” said Executive Mayor Hattingh Bornman. “With drones integrated into our emergency response capabilities, we’re setting a new benchmark for how technology can save lives.”The DFR program is part of Kouga’s broader strategy to modernize emergency services and protect critical infrastructure using autonomous aerial systems.Website Launch & Pilot OpportunitiesThe newly launched website offers a full overview of the URSAFE Drone Program’s capabilities, including:• Zone Management & Scheduling• AI-Driven Alerts & Live Monitoring• Public Safety & Emergency Response Services• Pilot & Partnership Programs for Municipalities, Campuses, and Private Security FirmsOrganizations interested in deploying Intelligent Patrol or joining pilot programs are encouraged to visit https://www.ursafedrone.com and connect with the URSAFE team.About URSAFE Drone ProgramThe URSAFE Drone Program is an AI-powered aerial security initiative focused on delivering autonomous surveillance, emergency response, and perimeter protection. By combining advanced drone technology with intelligent software, the program empowers organizations to stay ahead of threats and ensure safer environments.Media Contact:Todd SmithURSAFE Drone Program📧 info@ursafedrone.com

