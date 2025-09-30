2025 Global Photography Awards Honors Outstanding Photographers & Category Winners of the Year

2025 Global Photography Awards Full Results Posted 2025 Global Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year: MahaKumbh - World's Largest Gathering by Savadmon Avalachamveettil 2025 Global Photography Awards Amateur Photographer of the Year: Newborn Moon by Allan Andersen

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is pleased to announce the exceptional winners of the 2025 Global Photography Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is pleased to announce the exceptional winners of the 2025 Global Photography Awards. This year, under the theme "Framing the World," the competition recognizes photographers from across the globe to capture unique interpretations of this ever-evolving world. From environmental shifts to cultural expressions, these images reveal new perspectives that reframe this breathtaking planet.

Over 2,500 entries poured in from photographers in more than 45 countries, creating a vibrant snapshot of the world’s diverse cultures and perspectives. Among the participating countries, standout entries came from the United States, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and more, showcasing the expansive reach and universal appeal of the award.

2025 Global Photographers of the Year

The Photography Awards proudly celebrate this year’s top talents, honoring exceptional creativity and mastery behind the lens. The prestigious title of Professional Photographer of the Year has been awarded to Savadmon Avalachamveettil for their outstanding work, “MahaKumbh - World's Largest Gathering”, accompanied by a cash prize of $5,000. In recognition of emerging talent, the Amateur Photographer of the Year title goes to Allan Andersen for “Newborn Moon”, receiving a cash prize of $3,000. These winning titles showcase photography’s enduring power to frame history, nature, and everyday life with clarity and depth.

2025 Category Winners of the Year

In addition to the highest winning titles, these photographers have been celebrated for visualizing extraordinary storytelling, standing out as the highest-scoring entry of their category:

Professional Winners

1. Nature Photography – Ring of Ice and Fire by Liam Man

2. Editorial Photography – Svartsengi by Marco Di Marco

3. People Photography – Mundari Culture by Roberto Pazzi

4. Architecture Photography – ICON by RINTARO. UKON

Amateur / Student Winners

1. Architecture Photography – The Vessel by Rodrigo Izquierdo

Each category winner will receive a $100 cash prize for their impactful narratives, which demonstrate the diverse range of approaches to capturing the world through a camera lens.

Visit the Global Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://globalphotographyawards.com/.

Grand Jury Panel

Selecting the winners of the 2025 Global Photography Awards was no simple task. A panel of internationally acclaimed photographers came together to evaluate each submission, ensuring that every image was evaluated through the highest standards.

This year’s jury includes Yvon Jolivet (Canada), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Jophel Botero Ybiosa (Philippines), Marc Olthoff (Netherlands), Andrea Izzotti (Italy), and Dawid Galinski (Poland), among other distinguished professionals, each contributing a unique viewpoint informed by their own photographic journeys.

“Photography has the power to bridge continents, cultures, and perspectives. This year’s submissions reveal how photographers transform everyday moments into universal stories. Photographers have shown us that perspective is limitless, capturing landscapes, moments, and emotions that invite reflection while inspiring imagination,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Call for Entries: 2025 New York Photography Awards

Looking ahead, the official announcement of the call for entries for the 2025 New York Photography Awards is now underway. A sister program to the Global Photography Awards, this competition is made for photographers—professionals, amateurs, and students—who thrive on capturing striking visuals and the energy of the moment. Bring your perspective and style to make your mark in one of the iconic awards for photography.

About Global Photography Awards

The Global Photography Awards (GPA) is an international photography awards that celebrates photographers from all backgrounds and perspectives, fostering creativity and excellence on a global scale. The award presents the identity of each photographer, displaying the beauty and elegance of creations worldwide.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, NY Product Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business. Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

