JointCommerce Launches Managed SaaS Ad Tech Platform for Highly Regulated Industries

JointCommerce Logo

JointCommerce launches a managed SaaS ad tech platform giving regulated industries enterprise-grade, fully compliant marketing and advertising access.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JointCommerce today announced the launch of its managed SaaS advertising technology platform, designed to give retailers, brands, ancillary businesses, and consumers in highly regulated industries access to enterprise-grade marketing capabilities in a fully compliant environment.

Businesses in highly regulated industries face advertising restrictions on mainstream platforms such as Google, Meta, and Amazon, leaving them with limited options to reach consumers. JointCommerce bridges this gap with a solution that combines programmatic ad technology, zero-and first-party A21+ consumer data audiences, and hands-on campaign management.

The platform provides access to a robust portfolio of premium publisher networks, including ESPN, NFL Network, Forbes, Weather.com, USA Today, Rolling Stone, Politico, Complex, Men’s Journal, Fast Company, Inc., Business Insider, and more. In addition, JointCommerce partners with Connected TV (CTV) and streaming apps such as Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max, Roku, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Peacock, Amazon Fire TV, and more, allowing brands and retailers to reach verified audiences across display, video, mobile, and connected TVs.

JointCommerce is designed as a managed SaaS platform, combining the scalability and reliability of enterprise-level cloud technology with operational efficiency. Automated workflows, integrated compliance checks, and streamlined reporting reduce overhead while maximizing campaign performance. The platform’s team manages campaigns end-to-end, from creative approvals to ongoing optimization, enabling clients to focus on growth without operational burden.

The platform serves every segment of the highly regulated industry ecosystem. Retailers can drive online and in-store traffic through hyperlocal, compliant campaigns. Brands can launch scalable, data-driven campaigns that track engagement down to the product level. Ancillary businesses gain the ability to reach retailers and brands with precision B2B targeting. Consumers benefit from the JointCommerce directory, which simplifies brand discovery and shopper traffic to retail menus for true data ownership.

“Our mission was clear: build an advertising platform as sophisticated as those used by Fortune 500 companies, but customized for highly regulated industries,” said James Troja, Founder & CEO. “JointCommerce empowers retailers, brands, and ancillary businesses to maximize efficiency while growing their reach.”

By combining programmatic ad tech, zero-party data, premium publisher inventory, CTV and streaming partnerships, and regulatory expertise, JointCommerce delivers a fully compliant, scalable solution designed for the unique challenges of highly regulated industries.

About JointCommerce

JointCommerce is the first managed SaaS ad tech platform purpose-built for highly regulated industries. The platform provides enterprise-level technology, zero-party data, CTV and streaming partnerships, and hands-on campaign management to deliver compliant, scalable, and performance-driven advertising solutions for retailers, brands, ancillary businesses, and consumers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.