JointCommerce Expands National 'Where to Buy' Directory, Connecting Cannabis Brands, Retailers, and Consumers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JointCommerce, the leading cannabis ad-tech and retail marketing platform, today announced the rapid national expansion of its “Where to Buy” eCommerce Directory - the first large-scale digital ecosystem connecting licensed dispensaries, top cannabis brands, and verified A21+ consumers.

The JointCommerce Directory is now helping thousands of consumers discover where to buy their favorite cannabis products locally every month. With 5,000-10,000 new verified users joining daily, the platform has become one of the fastest-growing consumer discovery tools in cannabis, driving retailer traffic, brand visibility, and measurable eCommerce conversions.

Dispensaries Encouraged to Claim Listings Immediately

To support this national rollout, JointCommerce has introduced a new payment link to make it fast and simple for licensed dispensaries to claim and verify their listings. Verified listings unlock premium placement in the directory and enable co-branded brand pages, live menu integrations, and Buy Now buttons that drive consumers directly to retailer-owned checkout experiences.

Dispensaries that claim their listings early will gain priority exposure within their region and access to JointCommerce’s co-op brand advertising programs, connecting them with leading national cannabis brands for joint promotions and campaigns.

Bringing Retailers, Brands, and Consumers Together

“The growth of our national directory proves that cannabis shoppers want a transparent, data-driven, and brand-connected discovery experience,” said James Troja, Founder & CEO at JointCommerce. “We built the JointCommerce ecosystem to empower retailers with visibility, brands with measurable consumer insights, and consumers with verified access to trusted stores and products in their area.”

With the expansion of the “Where to Buy” directory, JointCommerce continues to solidify its position as the go-to digital marketplace for compliant cannabis advertising, transparent reporting in product level attribution, and omnichannel sales growth.

About JointCommerce

JointCommerce is a cannabis ad-tech and retail marketing platform connecting verified A21+ consumers with licensed cannabis brands and retailers across the U.S. Through compliant best-in-class programmatic digital advertising technology and its national “Where to Buy” directory, JointCommerce empowers the cannabis industry with data ownership, sales attribution, and real-time transparency through live dashboards and pixel integrations.

