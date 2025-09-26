AgentGo × AllScale: Supercharging Stablecoin Commerce with Agent-Grade Web Automation

AllScale and AgentGo join forces to integrate AI web automation with stablecoin invoicing, enabling fast, global payments for SMBs and developers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with AgentGo ! Together, we’re co-building real-world stablecoin tools, accelerating adoption of compliant, intuitive stablecoin solutions, and empowering SMBs and solopreneurs globally. By bridging ecosystems, we’ll help builders ship faster—from data collection and web workflows to stablecoin invoicing, social commerce, and payroll.About the Partners AllScale — the stablecoin OS for global micro businesses. Our products span Invoicing, Social Commerce, Payroll. We serve freelancers, solopreneurs, and SMBs in emerging markets.AgentGo — browsers for AI agents. AgentGo is building the essential infrastructure for AI agents to navigate and interact with the web, effectively giving AI a pair of hands and eyes to perform complex online tasks. Our two core offerings are:Scrape API: Collect structured data at scale with auto-handling of IP bans, CAPTCHAs, and bot detection, built-in retries for high success rates, webhook-driven delivery, and an asynchronous, flexible workflow.Browser Runtime: Automate any web workflow (login, click, scroll, extract) with zero friction/zero blocks, built for high-frequency AI automation, globally fast and scalable, Playwright-compatible, with residential proxies, authentic fingerprints, configurable geolocation, secure local memory (cookies/history), and usage-based, cost-effective scaling.Collaboration Landscape and Future OpportunitiesAs the first live integration of our partnership, AgentGo is adopting AllScale's invoicing to handle our own high-volume, automated billing. This demonstrates the immediate power of combining AI automation with instant stablecoin settlement—a model we are co-building for clients worldwide.Hackathons, builder quests & demo days to prototype stablecoin × AI flows (agentic invoicing, on-the-fly quoting, analytics).Product integrations: AgentGo’s Scrape API & Browser Runtime paired with AllScale’s stablecoin rails to power AI-assisted billing, biolink storefront updates, and global payouts.User Value & Shared VisionLower payment friction & faster settlement so SMBs can do business in stablecoins.Empowering developers to build and monetize next-gen AI applications. With AgentGo's automation engine and AllScale's payment rails, developers can now create sophisticated web agents and seamlessly integrate global stablecoin payments, opening up new revenue models.Creating a virtuous cycle for developers and merchants where AgentGo’s automation meets AllScale’s commerce and payroll—build once, scale globally.

