Fluxo Launches Rytexint™ PPS, a High-Performance Polymer Powder, for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Platforms

This novel material is designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between prototyping and mass production.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluxo Technologies , a leading provider of advanced materials and manufacturing solutions, today announced the commercial availability of Rytexint™ PPS. This innovative polymer powder is specifically formulated for powder-bed fusion technologies, including selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers.Moving a product from prototype to mass production is a process fraught with challenges. The journey, from initial design and testing to small-batch trials and final large-scale manufacturing, involves multiple iterations. The core challenge is balancing risk, efficiency, and cost throughout the entire scaling-up process.Bridging the gap between prototyping and mass production, Rytexint™ PPS drastically cuts the total cost of product development in demanding industries. Compared to traditional methods, this material is easier to use and scale, reducing comprehensive costs—including labor, raw materials, equipment, tooling, processing, energy usage, emissions and waste treatment—by over 90%. This makes it a game-changer for industries like aerospace, marine, automotive, drones, and robotics.Engineered using Fluxo’s proprietary FineBlock™ technology, Rytexint™ PPS delivers an enhanced version of the “what you see is what you get” solution, ensuring that final printed parts precisely match digital designs. This high-performance polymer can be integrated with most existing SLS platforms, offering exceptional properties that are critical for a variety of applications. Rytexint™ PPS is available in neat, carbon fibre-reinforced and mineral-filled versions, featuring:Superior Performance: Outstanding flame retardancy, heat and UV resistance, hydrolysis and chemical resistance, dimension stability and low dielectric loss.Precision and Efficiency: The ability to produce complex, precise geometries without the need for support structures, and a forming speed of up to 20,000 mm/s, 100x faster than traditional Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM).Low-Cost Entry: A build temperature of under 280°C makes it compatible with most SLS systems on the market, reducing the barrier to adoption for a wide range of users.“We are delighted to introduce Rytexint™ as our PPS brand, paying homage to the world’s first PPS material released in 1973,” said Yuanbin Bai , Founder & CEO of Fluxo Technologies. “50 years later, we are leveraging its unique characteristics and integrating them with cutting-edge laser technologies to unlock new markets. While this may have been beyond the expectations of the inventors, we believe they would be thrilled to see the material’s continued evolution.”Rytexint™ PPS, paired with SLS systems, creates a powerful productivity kit for agile manufacturing. This combination is designed to accelerate the shift from prototype to mass production, empowering developers and engineers to innovate faster and more cost-efficiently with greater reliability.

