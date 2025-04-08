Fluxo Launches Plexint™️ CPLA, a Ground-Breaking Renewable Biopolymer, for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Platforms

Samples made from Plexint™️ CPLA via SLS platforms

It combines sustainability and uncompromised performance, achieving greater output, accuracy, and design freedom over PLA-based Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM).

With Fluxo, you don’t just adapt to change — you lead it. The future of manufacturing is here, and it’s built by you, powered by us.” — Yuanbin Bai, Founder & CEO, Fluxo Technologies

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluxo Technologies launches Plexint™️ CPLA (Crystalized Poly Lactic Acid), a ground-breaking renewable biopolymer powder, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil-based polymers with uncompromised performance. This novel material is derived from atmospheric carbon dioxide and leverages Fluxo’s proprietary “FineBlock” technology, making it a first-ever biopolyester specifically optimized for selective laser sintering (SLS) platforms in the APAC region.PLA leads FDM 3D printing with its cost efficiency and green credentials, yet struggles to compete with SLS's blistering 15,000 mm/s speed. Enter Plexint™ CPLA - the game-changing solution that combines the sustainability of the material with the unique processes of SLS platforms. Now users and manufacturers can have the best of both worlds: mass customization and superior performance.Compared to traditional FDM PLA, Plexint™️ CPLA, Fluxo’s tailor-made high crystallinity polylactic acid, unlocks the full potential of additive manufacturing, offering:• Enhance design flexibility without the need for extensive support structure, enabling complex geometries.• Superior heat resistance with a heat distortion temperature (HDT @0.45MPa, ISO 75-1:2020) of 130°C, over 70°C higher than FDM PLA.• Up to 100 times faster processing speeds as compared to the FDM PLA.• Outstanding hydrolysis stability for a long-term performance.• Precision geometries based on more consistent properties.This material transforms supply chains into agile, future-ready ecosystems. With Fluxo, you don’t just adapt to change — you lead it. The future of manufacturing is here, and it’s built by you, powered by us.“Curiosity drives innovation, and demand fuels progress," said Yuanbin Bai , Founder & CEO of Fluxo. "At the forefront of materials innovation, we are thrilled to unveil Plexint™️ CPLA – a game-changing material solution that redefines additive manufacturing. Designed to dramatically boost performance, streamline production efficiency, and minimize carbon footprints, our CPLA is set to unlock unparalleled value for customers in both industrial and consumer markets. The future of sustainable manufacturing starts here."“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both of us,” added Johnny Zhu, Polymer Product Director at Farsoon, the world’s leading provider of additive manufacturing systems. “CPLA is an incredible material, but its development posed considerable challenges. The Fluxo and Farsoon teams worked in close collaboration to overcome these technical hurdles, showcasing our commitment and capability through open innovation.”About Fluxo:Fluxo Technologies is a MatTech company at the intersection of advanced biotechnology and materials science. It specializes in creating sustainable, innovative products and solutions that transform various industries and improve everyday life. Working with industry leaders and visionaries, Fluxo combines unmatched market insights, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing expertise, and seamless global supply chain management. Driven by a shared commitment to positive change, Fluxo is dedicated to making a lasting impact to shape a better, more sustainable future.Discover more at fluxomade.com.

