Mayor Bowser to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of V-Tech Solutions and Grand Opening of the Holt Building

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, September 26 at 1 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join local leaders, business partners, and community members to celebrate the 25th anniversary of V-Tech Solutions, Inc. and the grand opening of the newly renovated Holt Building.

Headquartered in Ward 2, V-Tech is a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) that consistently hires DC residents and reinvests in the city’s economy. The Holt Building is now home to the V-Tech Solutions corporate office, the Dripbar IV MedSpa, and The Holt Foundation.

The project was made possible with support from the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s (DMPED) Commercial Property Acquisition Fund (CPAF) and Small Medium Business Growth Fund, as well as loan support from the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB).

With Washington, DC ranked as the best state for technology careers, the Bowser Administration is accelerating the District’s position as a tech hub through the FY26 Growth Agenda. Investments include $2.4 million to create the Technology Ecosystem Fund to invest in business accelerators and incubators that support the growth of tech start-up companies, and $52 million for the DC Venture Capital Program.

When:

Friday, September 26 at 1 pm



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2

Victor Holt, Founder & CEO, V-Tech Solutions

Rian Holt, Chief Administrative Officer, V-Tech Solutions

Hailey Latice Holt, Program Manager, V-Tech Solutions

Reverend Dr. Michael Armstrong, Colesville United Methodist Church

Where:

The Holt Building

1701 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20007

*Closest Bus Routes: D80, D82, C85, D96*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Wisconsin Ave & O St NW



