Gov. Pillen Signs Proclamation for National Hunting and Fishing Day

LINCOLN, NE. – Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation for National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF), which will be recognized on Saturday, Sept. 27. NHF Day honors the generations who have grown up contributing to fish and wildlife conservation, and the impact of that industry on Nebraska’s communities and the economy.

Hunters and anglers create a personal connection with nature, while also supporting food security, self-sufficiency, and conservation funding through license fees. These efforts help ensure Nebraska’s natural resources remain healthy and sustainable for years to come.

“Being outside in Nebraska is a way to create lifelong memories with your family and friends,” said Gov. Pillen. “Hunting and fishing are not just hobbies, they are a culture, a way of life, that is passed down from generation to generation.”

“On behalf of the sportsmen and women of Nebraska, our partners and conservation organizations, we thank Governor Pillen for his support of hunting and fishing through this proclamation,” said Dustin Allemann, board member of the Nebraska’s Sportsmen’s Foundation. “He continues to champion outdoor activities year after year."

Established in 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day highlights the vital role sportsmen and women play in conservation.

“The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation extends its gratitude to Governor Pillen for his membership in the Governor’s Sportsmen’s Caucus and for recognizing the vital role hunters and anglers play in conservation by signing the National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation,” said Jake Gould, member of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. “In Nebraska – and across the nation – hunters and anglers are true champions of conservation, making invaluable contributions that protect wildlife, strengthen communities, and benefit all Americans.”

Through the collection of federal excise taxes on sporting equipment and fuel, as well as the purchase of licenses, Nebraska’s outdoor enthusiasts helped fund the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, generating over $47.6 million in the last year for conservation efforts.

Hunting and fishing also have a major economic impact, contributing $3.3 billion annually to Nebraska’s economy and supporting 1.8% of the state’s GDP. Nationally, outdoor sports generate a total of $38 billion in spending.