FOLLOWUP: News Release - Interstate 89 NB near milemarker 82.4

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[Barracks Name]

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The traffic situation on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 82.4 has been restored to normal. Drive safely.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 82.4, just north of the Williston Rest Area, is down to one lane due to a vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for the next hour or more.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

