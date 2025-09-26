FOLLOWUP: News Release - Interstate 89 NB near milemarker 82.4
The traffic situation on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 82.4 has been restored to normal. Drive safely.
JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495
State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
[Barracks Name]
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 82.4, just north of the Williston Rest Area, is down to one lane due to a vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for the next hour or more. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
