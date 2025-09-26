FOLLOWUP: News Release - Interstate 89 NB near milemarker 82.4

State of Vermont

Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 82.4, just north of the Williston Rest Area, is down to one lane due to a vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for the next hour or more. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.