A Day with Bridget Wright: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist and Innovative Educator

Bridget Wright, the 2025 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year, welcomed a panel of selection committee members to Lincoln Academy this week to see her teaching in action and hear from those who know her best.

An English teacher at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Wright is known for fostering curiosity, encouraging academic risk-taking, and creating classrooms where students grow as writers, readers, researchers, and critical thinkers. Her teaching blends creativity with rigorous academic practice, using outside-of-the-box approaches to meet students where they are.

While visiting the school, the panel met with administrators, faculty members, students, and community members who shared stories and insight into what makes Wright such an exceptional educator and human being. Panelists also toured the school and visited Wright’s classroom to see her innovative teaching in action.

A student shared that they had previously disliked Shakespeare and felt anxious about studying his work until they took Ms. Wright’s class. Wright made the “Romeo and Juliet” unit engaging and fun by adapting a popular online format into an activity called “Am I the Arse?” Students wrote posts from the perspective of characters, blending humor with deep character analysis. The activity kept the class entertained while also helping them to gain a richer understanding of the play, which the student described as a genius idea. Students also regularly act out Shakespeare scenes, including light saber duels, to explore character development and descriptive writing.

Wright goes above and beyond to emphasize reflective learning. Lincoln County Executive Assistant Trish Jonason, who is also a parent and community member, shared that during a challenging sophomore research project, Wright supported her son and other students by pausing the work and introducing a reflective “Books that Raised You” assignment, which reignited her son’s creativity and joy in writing. The project became deeply meaningful for not only her son but the entire family, connecting them to childhood reading experiences and highlighting the lasting impact of those moments.

Wright’s focus on writing development has transformed student learning at Lincoln Academy. She founded a student-staffed Writing Center, giving students leadership experience and peer mentoring opportunities. Located in the library’s annex, the Writing Center is a space where students can get peer input and review on writing assignments. A student involved in the center explained, “It’s not about telling someone what a good paper is. It’s about listening to their ideas and helping them get closer to what they want.”

Lincoln Academy senior Eleri Jordan sits in the Writing Center ready to help students who stop by for help with their writing assignments.

Colleagues also praised Wright’s collaboration and innovation with the school’s “I-Search Project.” This capstone assignment challenges students to choose a research topic and write an in-depth paper—a major undertaking for students.

“She pushed the I-Search Project forward in ways that made it relevant to more students and elevated their critical thinking,” Director of Library Services Laura Phelps said. “Her impact on students has been profound.”

A student described Wright’s approach to helping with the I-Search Project, which felt overwhelming at first: “She made it very personal. It could be about any topic you wanted, as long as it interested you. She mapped out the process in baby steps, so it wasn’t overwhelming. That was something I needed to learn, and it applies to all my writing now.”

“She really works with kids to help them simultaneously understand what their areas of interest are and how to learn more about something that they care about,” Kelley Duffy, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and one of Wright’s nominators for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year, added. “The work that she’s doing there, the practice she’s having in her classes with that, is really informing how we now design some of the capstone work.”

Lincoln Academy Head of Schools Jeffrey Burroughs further highlighted Wright’s influence beyond the classroom: “She has a voice here because of the work that she has done that’s affecting what we’re doing from a policy standpoint. There’s a lot to her that is beyond just what you see in the class.”

The entire school community has a wealth of stories of connection, generosity, and personal growth to share about Wright. Her dedication to students and the community extends beyond academics. She is known not only as a safe space for students to share struggles but also as someone who celebrates birthdays with a specially baked treat, keeps chocolate on hand for students who are having a bad day, and ensures that kids have essentials like glasses wipes.

“She takes individual relationships with students really seriously,” a student shared. “She’ll write a letter at the end of the year or leave a sticky note appreciating something you did. She makes sure people feel appreciated.”

“She is fantastic with students and is also just a fantastic coworker,” colleague Prema Long said. Long shared a story of watching Wright’s class for 20 minutes one time and being thanked the next day with a pumpkin-spice latte and a thank-you Post-it note.

“We shared an adjoining door for three years. She was the best person to work next to,” fellow English teacher Jack DeAngelis added. “We never taught the same classes, but having her voice right there was so important to me—to talk with her about big picture things but also exactly what I was going to ask my students to do in the next 10 minutes.”

Parents also celebrate Wright’s compassion and innovation. A Lincoln Academy parent shared how his daughter struggled academically from an early age due to a learning disability. When she entered high school, she continued to fail most of her classes except English. Wright recognized that while the student had difficulty writing, she was highly verbal and articulate. By allowing her to express her thoughts out-loud, and then helping to translate them into written form, Wright revealed the student’s brilliance and gave her a way to succeed.

Holly Arbuckle, a parent and local business leader, emphasized that while all teachers are caring and hardworking, what sets Wright apart is her innovation. She has transformed how writing is taught by focusing on process over product—helping students to measure growth against themselves rather than others. By allowing rewrites with clear feedback, she creates space for all students, regardless of background or starting point, to develop as writers. Her approach encourages vulnerability, restores confidence, and makes writing meaningful rather than punitive.

“She is really good at seeing the big picture and then instituting systems and processes that will get both herself and her students where they need to be,” English Academic Lead Brenda Sawyer said.

As the Maine Teacher of the Year selection process enters its final stages, Wright’s innovative teaching, compassion, and collaborative spirit exemplify the qualities that make Maine educators exceptional.

“It’d be great if she got the award, but I don’t think it’s going to stop anything,” parent and community member Sara MacCorkle said. “She’s not doing this to get an award. This is just who she is and how she moves.”

This article is part of a series profiling the four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Visit the Maine DOE Newsroom throughout the week to learn more about each finalist.