Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,646 in the last 365 days.

Crews will be working on Rock Springs I-80 bridge

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Killpecker Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 at mile marker 104.67 in Rock Springs, beginning Monday, Sept. 22. Crews will be working in both the eastbound and westbound lanes and the work will last through the month. Drivers can expect single lane closures and reduced speeds through the work area.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project, which began in May of this year. The scope of work for the project includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations in southwest Wyoming. The project was awarded last October and the completion date for all the work is Oct. 31, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

killpeckerbridge.jpg

Killpecker Creek Bridge. WYDOT Photo. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crews will be working on Rock Springs I-80 bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more