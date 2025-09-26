Crews will be working on Rock Springs I-80 bridge

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Killpecker Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 at mile marker 104.67 in Rock Springs, beginning Monday, Sept. 22. Crews will be working in both the eastbound and westbound lanes and the work will last through the month. Drivers can expect single lane closures and reduced speeds through the work area.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project, which began in May of this year. The scope of work for the project includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations in southwest Wyoming. The project was awarded last October and the completion date for all the work is Oct. 31, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Killpecker Creek Bridge. WYDOT Photo.