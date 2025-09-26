Burns interchange work to impact motorists - Recently Updated

UPDATE 9/18/25: The contractor has postponed this work, including the upcoming closure and detours, until a later date. An updated schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists at the Burns Interchange along Interstate 80 beginning Wednesday, Sept. 17, weather permitting.

Beginning Wednesday morning, crews will be closing the crossroad at the I-80 Burns Interchange, Wyoming 213/214, to perform concrete paving and stormwater inlet installation beneath the structures. Traffic on Interstate 80 will not be impacted.

Northbound traffic will be detoured east to the Egbert Interchange, exit 391, via I-80 or the south I-80 service road. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the Hillsdale Interchange, exit 377, via the north I-80 service road.

Drivers are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.