Crews will be working on Hoback Junction Bridge

HOBACK JUNCTION, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp. will be working on the Hoback Junction arch bridge next week to repair to the expansion device in order to extend the life of the structure. The work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 23 and is scheduled for roughly over a week and may carry into next week. Traffic will still have a single lane in each direction but will be shifted on the bridge to accommodate the work zone. Drivers can expect to see reduced speeds, slower moving traffic and minor delays.

The work is part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project that includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various other locations in western Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Hoback Bridge. WYDOT Photo.