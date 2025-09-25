Orleans Parish Woman Indicted For Federal Bank Robbery

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting United States Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that on September 19, 2025, a federal grand jury indicted JENTONIA WILLIAMS, (“WILLIAMS”), age 39, of New Orleans, for bank robbery, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(a).

According to court documents, on September 2, 2025, WILLIAMS robbed the Capital One Bank located in the 4100 block of Canal Street, in New Orleans, of United States currency. The deposits of the Capital One Bank branch are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”).

WILLIAMS faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty (20) years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment cost.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violent Crime Task Force in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Duane A. Evans of the General Crimes Unit is prosecuting the matter.

