Federal Jury Finds Convicted Felon Guilty of Illegally Possessing Firearm

Memphis, TN – After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Demarcus Williams, 33, of Memphis, guilty of one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and made a special finding that Williams had previously been convicted of three violent felonies on different occasions. As a result, Williams faces a mandatory statutory minimum sentence of fifteen years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being an armed career criminal (ACC). United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the verdict today.

According to information presented in court, on July 26, 2023, an officer with the Memphis Police Department conducted a traffic stop, and they discovered a loaded Taurus .40 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat that Demarcus Williams occupied.

United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "Convicted felons who possess firearms are an inherent danger to the community, and in this case, Williams was a violent offender who possessed a firearm despite his prior felony conviction history. There is a consequence for such criminal behavior, and we will aggressively enforce federal law to remove dangerous offenders from the community and uphold the rule of law."

Sentencing is set on January 29, 2026 before United States District Judge Mark S. Norris.

