Honduran Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Importing Child Pornography Through Eagle Pass

DEL RIO, Texas – A Honduran national was sentenced in a federal court in Del Rio Thursday to 10 years in prison for attempting to import child sexual abuse material into the United States.

According to court documents, Nolber Rolando Rosales-Rosales, 32, arrived at the Camino Real International Bridge, No. 2, in Eagle Pass on Oct. 7, 2024. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer referred him to Secondary Inspection, where a basic search was conducted on his cell phone. During the search, a CBP officer observed several suggestive images of young girls and Rosales-Rosales admitted to possessing child pornography via a Telegram account. Further investigation into the account resulted in the discovery of six videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

Rosales-Rosales was indicted on Nov. 6, 2024, on one count of use of visual depiction of sexually explicit depictions of a minor for importation into the United States, one count of transportation of sexually explicit depictions of a minor, and one count of possession and access with intent to view child prepubescent pornography. He pleaded guilty to the importation charge on April 2. U.S. District Judge Ernest Gonzalez presided over the court proceedings.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations and CBP investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Fleming, Nallely Duarte, and Daisy Gonzales prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

###