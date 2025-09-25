FAA Extends Order Limiting Operations at Newark Liberty International Airport

Thursday, September 25, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To make airport operations more efficient and reduce delays for the traveling public, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is extending the limited rate of arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The move extends a June 2025 order limiting arrivals and departures through October 24, 2026. The FAA order also increases the hourly flight limit from 68 to 72 operations.

The move comes after constructive comments from the airport operator and airlines on extending the flight limits to help address congestion at Newark. This action is effective October 26, 2025.

The goal of the reduced rates is to continue maintaining safety while alleviating flight delays due to staffing and equipment challenges, resulting in smoother travel into and out of Newark.

Weekend construction closures of Runway 4L-22R also resumed this month through the end of the year.

The June 2025 order was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2025. On August 12, 2025, the FAA published a notice that invited comments on its proposal to extend the order. Carriers concurred with the FAA’s proposal to extend it, and for a rate increase of 72 hourly operations, with no more than 36 arrivals and departures respectively, up from the 68 hourly operations established by the June 2025 order.

Successfully transitioned to a brand-new fiber optic communications network between New York and the Philadelphia TRACON. This upgrade significantly enhances resiliency with new fiber optic connections on two separate communications paths, ensuring equipment will continue to operate if one path is disrupted.



Deployed a temporary satellite backup system to the Philadelphia TRACON that will provide redundancy during the switch to a more reliable fiber optic network.



Establishing a STARS hub at the Philadelphia TRACON so that the facility does not depend on a telecommunications feed from the New York STARS hub.



Increasing controller staffing. Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which directs aircraft in and out of Newark, is currently staffed with 22 fully certified controllers and five certified supervisors. We have a healthy pipeline of controllers ready to work at PHL, with 27 personnel in training including both controllers and supervisors, with new certifications this month.

