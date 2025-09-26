The Federal Aviation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Enhance Global Safety Collaboration

Friday, September 26, 2025

On Sept. 23, 2025, United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Director-General Han Kok Juan signed an enhanced Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement– Implementation Procedures for Airworthiness (BASA-IPA) at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 42nd Assembly.

The enhanced agreement streamlines the validation process for certain aircraft modification designs between the FAA and CAAS. Additionally, under the enhanced agreement the FAA will now recognize CAAS approvals for minor aircraft modification, all aircraft repair, and minor changes to article designs.

“This agreement underscores a significant step forward in our efforts with CAAS. By streamlining regulatory processes while maintaining the highest standards of safety, we’re strengthening global aviation partnerships and fostering innovation for the aerospace industry worldwide,” said Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Director-General Han Kok Juan said, “The expansion of the CAAS-FAA mutual recognition agreement is a testament to our close partnership and the trust and confidence and marks a new milestone in Singapore-US aviation cooperation. It will significantly benefit Singapore-based companies which require U.S.’s approval, or whose customers require the U.S.’s approval, for their work.”

The FAA and CAAS first signed a BASA-IPA in 2007. The enhanced agreement is the result of a joint FAA-CAAS review which included site visits by the FAA to Singapore-based aviation and aerospace companies.