H.R. 1531, Pressure Regulatory Organizations to End Chinese Threats to Taiwan Act

H.R. 1531 states that it would be the policy of the United States to prevent China from participating in certain international organizations if the President determines that Taiwan or the interests of the United States are being threatened. In that eventuality, the Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Securities and Exchange Commission would take steps to exclude China from the Group of Twenty, the Bank for International Settlements, and other international financial organizations.

This estimate is based on the assumption that the bill will be enacted near the start of fiscal year 2026. On the basis of information about the costs of diplomatic efforts to influence the actions of other nations and international organizations, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1531 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.