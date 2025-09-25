Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,656 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 1531, Pressure Regulatory Organizations to End Chinese Threats to Taiwan Act

H.R. 1531 states that it would be the policy of the United States to prevent China from participating in certain international organizations if the President determines that Taiwan or the interests of the United States are being threatened. In that eventuality, the Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Securities and Exchange Commission would take steps to exclude China from the Group of Twenty, the Bank for International Settlements, and other international financial organizations.

This estimate is based on the assumption that the bill will be enacted near the start of fiscal year 2026. On the basis of information about the costs of diplomatic efforts to influence the actions of other nations and international organizations, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1531 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 1531, Pressure Regulatory Organizations to End Chinese Threats to Taiwan Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more