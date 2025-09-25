CBO's Agreements to Access Data Since September 30, 2024

To provide analysis to the Congress, the Congressional Budget Office requires access to a wide array of data from other federal agencies. CBO uses those data to produce baseline budget projections, economic projections, cost estimates, and reports. Some of those data are sensitive, and agencies that collect and house such data may require a data use agreement to share them with CBO. This report describes the process of drafting such agreements, the agreements that CBO has with other federal agencies, and the successes and challenges that CBO has experienced in accessing data over the past twelve months (since September 30, 2024). Some of the most salient challenges relate to agencies' responsiveness, and others relate to the legal authority to access particularly sensitive data.

