Brian Evans latest novel debuts at #51 on Amazon as singer prepares to record song about Lionel Messi

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Evans , the Billboard-charted singer, songwriter, and author, has reached another milestone in his diverse career. Evans’ latest novel, Client Zero, debuted this week at #51 on Amazon’s charts , solidifying his growing reputation in the literary world. At the same time, Evans has announced he is preparing to record a new song inspired by global soccer icon Lionel Messi.On September 23, Evans released three novels: Pro Se, Client Zero, and Stealing Mickey Mantle. The works range from gripping legal and crime thrillers to sports-inspired storytelling, reflecting the scope of Evans’ imagination. Readers have responded strongly, with Client Zero quickly climbing the Amazon rankings.His big-band single “ At Fenway ” made him a Billboard-charted artist and featured a music video starring William Shatner. The video earned a rare honor: it was added to the permanent library of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.Evans also remains the only singer to have filmed a music video at the legendary Bates Motel, with approval from the Alfred Hitchcock Estate. That video, for his song “Creature at the Bates Motel,” cemented his reputation for bold, one-of-a-kind artistic choices merging music, film, and cultural history.His latest release, Client Zero, tells the story of a hitman hired to kill an alias—only to discover the target is himself. The book has drawn comparisons to blockbuster thrillers and is slated to be the centerpiece of Evans’ multi-novel campaign.Evans also authored Horrorscope, recently adapted into a graphic novel. With more than 90% of original content developed for streaming platforms coming from graphic novels, the adaptation positions Evans’ work in the same creative pipeline fueling today’s most in-demand media.Evans is returning to the studio to create a tribute to Lionel Messi. The song will be produced by Narada Michael Walden, the Grammy-winning legend behind the best-selling soundtrack of all time, The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston.“Messi represents excellence, perseverance, and global unity through sport,” Evans said. “As both a fan and an artist, I want to capture the spirit of what he means to millions.”Evans has also expressed interest in writing a novel about Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, whom he believes is as extraordinary as his son in what he has helped him achieve. “Jorge Messi’s story is remarkable,” Evans noted. “He has played a defining role in shaping Messi’s journey, and I think his story deserves to be told.”All proceeds from The Messi Song, or any eventual book about Jorge Messi, will be donated to Lionel Messi’s Foundation. Evans says he has no intent to ever monetize The Messi Name, as so many have done. His purpose is purely to show the world how exceptional these individuals are and to motivate others to emulate their values.From charting on Billboard to being honored in Cooperstown, from securing the Hitchcock Estate’s blessing to thrilling readers with Amazon bestsellers, Brian Evans has proven that his career defies categories. His work spans entertainment, literature, and sports, with each new project building momentum.The timing of Evans’ three simultaneous novel releases also reflects a personal journey. After being displaced from Maui during the wildfires, Evans’ manuscripts remained in storage on the island for months. Only weeks ago, upon recovering the USB drives containing the books, he revisited and finalized the works—allowing him to release Pro Se, Client Zero, and Stealing Mickey Mantle all at once.With Client Zero now climbing the charts, Horrorscope expanding into the graphic novel space, and both a Messi tribute song and possible book on Jorge Messi in development, Evans is poised to captivate audiences worldwide once again.About Brian EvansBrian Evans is a singer, songwriter, and novelist whose achievements span music, literature, and film. His Billboard-charted single “At Fenway” and its William Shatner-starring video are part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame library. He is also the only singer to film a music video at the Bates Motel with the approval of the Alfred Hitchcock Estate. His novels include Client Zero, Pro Se, Stealing Mickey Mantle, and Horrorscope. Evans lives in Hallandale Beach, Florida.Media Contact:Andy BiltzEmail: belasvegas@yahoo.comPhone: 954-214-3076

