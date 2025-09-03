Crooner Brian Evans song "Creature" to be featured in the new movie "The Jester 2."

The Jester 2 will feature crooner Brian Evans song "Creature at The Bates Motel"

The new major motion picture featuring the original Brian Evans song "Creature at The Bates Motel" will debut in theaters on September 15th

It's now the most played Halloween song in the world by a living singer of a Halloween-themed song.” — Brian Evans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed crooner singer, songwriter, and entertainer Brian Evans, best known for his Billboard-charting single “At Fenway” and collaborations with cultural icons such as William Shatner and Jeff Bridges, proudly announces that his track, “Creature,” will be featured in the highly anticipated horror film " The Jester 2 ". The movie is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2025.Evans, who has built a reputation for seamlessly blending timeless big band style with contemporary flair, brings his unique sound to the horror genre with “Creature.” The song’s haunting vibe promises to heighten the chilling atmosphere of "The Jester 2", a sequel that horror fans across the country have been eagerly awaiting.“It’s an honor to have my music included in "The Jester 2". The song ‘Creature’ was written with an intensity and mood that I feel perfectly complements the film’s energy,” says Evans. “I’ve always enjoyed crossing into new creative territories, and this opportunity allows me to connect with fans of both music and cinema in an exciting way.”Evans recorded the song in 2015, and would film a music video at the actual Bates Motel location where the original film was produced. The Alfred Hitchcock Estate and Universal Studios both provided their blessing on the video. Brian remains the only singer ever to film a music video at the iconic location. Evans, who had just completed "At Fenway" at Fenway Park, announced he'd be filming the music video at The Bates Motel before he even asked Universal if he could."I literally wrote the song in about ten minutes. The truth is, it didn't take much to write this song. I literally had a dream with the lyrics written on a sheet of paper, woke up at 3:00 AM. and wrote down the words I saw on the paper in my dream. I know that is insane, but that's how this song happened. Yes, I announced I'd be filming it at The Bates Motel before I asked them."Universal Studios called Evans and said "You are?" Evans then sent the song and the next day the Hitchcock Estate approved it. "Don't do that again, please," Evans recalls a Universal telling him at the time. "Sometimes you have to just go for it. It's now the most played Halloween song in the world by a living singer of a Halloween-themed song."Evans’ career spans multiple disciplines, including music, writing, and acting. His recognition as one of the few artists whose song is featured in both the National Baseball Hall of Fame (for his song "At Fenway") and major Hollywood productions such as the Netflix series "BoJack Horseman" (Season 1, Ep.5) underscores his wide-ranging impact. With the release of "The Jester 2" on September 15, Evans looks forward to reaching an even broader audience.Evans novel "Horrorscope" was recently adapted into a graphic novel, and his next book "Client Zero" will be released next month. His new album, as was his last, is being produced by Narada Michael Walden, the Grammy Award winning producer of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Lionel Richie, and numerous others. Walden is the producer of the best selling soundtrack in history for his work on Houston's "The Bodyguard." Evans is also recording a song about superstar athlete Lionel Messi entitled "The Best Friend I Don't Know.""The song about Lionel Messi is about the man, not the athlete. I wrote it from a fan's perspective, how they see him."Narada Michael Walden will produce the track.Profits from the Lionel Messi themed song will be donated to Messi's charitable foundation, Evans says.Meanwhile, Evans song "Creature at The Bates Motel" will be heard in theaters throughout the world beginning September 15th when "The Jester 2" is released.Tickets to "The Jester 2" can be purchased at theaters nationally. For more information about the movie, visit www.fathomentertainment.com Additionally, Evans novel turned graphic novel "Horrorscope" is currently in development to be a television series.The singer resides in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. He is a favorite of corporate event planners, and was the opening act for Joan Rivers, Social Distortion, Jeff Bridges, and a host of others.MEDIA CONTACT:Andy Biltzandybiltzpr@yahoo.com(954) 214-3076

Crooner Brian Evans has received millions of views on YouTube...and over 1 billion streams on TikTok of his version of "New York, New York."

