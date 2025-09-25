Zenith Group Advisors Completes Canadian Expansion with Early Pay Solution for Transportation Industry

Zenith Group Advisors Completes Canadian Expansion

Insurance-backed financing program helps trucking companies address driver shortages while improving cash flow

We completed our Canadian expansion after seeing tremendous demand from transportation companies facing identical challenges to those in the United States” — Cole Reifler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors announced today that it successfully completed expanding its transportation supply chain financing program into Canada in the third quarter of 2025, introducing its Early Pay & Extended Terms Program to help Canadian trucking companies tackle critical driver retention issues while strengthening their financial position.The program allows transportation companies to provide drivers with immediate access to earned wages while simultaneously extending their own payment obligations up to 120 days. This dual benefit directly addresses two of the industry's most pressing concerns: driver turnover and cash flow management. Canadian trucking companies have struggled with driver retention as operators increasingly demand faster wage access. Meanwhile, these same companies face liquidity constraints from rising operational costs and slow customer payments. Zenith's solution tackles both problems through a single financing structure."We completed our Canadian expansion after seeing tremendous demand from transportation companies facing identical challenges to those in the United States," said Cole Reifler , CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. "The program creates value on both sides of the equation, improving driver satisfaction while freeing up working capital."Financial benefits can be substantial for participating companies. A Canadian trucking firm with $50 million in annual driver payroll could generate approximately $1 million in additional profit through early payment discounts. The same company would gain roughly $10 million in improved liquidity by extending payment terms from standard 30-day cycles to 120 days.Implementation requires no supplier negotiations or technology overhauls. Companies can activate the program within three to five weeks, significantly faster than traditional financing arrangements. The solution requires no asset pledges or collateral, preserving financial flexibility for growth and operations.The Canadian expansion builds upon Zenith’s record-breaking year for demand and originations, underscoring the growing need for Zenith’s program. While the current focus targets transportation and logistics companies, the platform serves any business managing timing differences between payables and receivables.For additional information, visit www.zenithgroupadvisors.com.

