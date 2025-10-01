Il Girasole Reveals Exclusive Pink Menu Supporting Susan G. Komen

il Girasole il Girasole "Josephine" Cocktail il Girasole Pink Menu

Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month, il Girasole’s pink menu will raise funding for Susan G. Komen throughout October

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Ralph Estrada alongside il Girasole ’s visionary restauranteur Antonio Bevacqua have curated a bold and beautiful pink menu with 20% of purchases being donated back to Susan G. Komen throughout all of October. The modern Italian restaurant is now offering a culinary experience featuring a 5-course tasting menu that infuses shades of pink throughout each dish for $175 with an optional wine and spirits tasting for $95. On the standard menu throughout the month, patrons will discover a pink risotto inspired by a unique Italian recipe beloved by Antonio Bevacqua that is comprised of Acquerello Rice, Beets, Gorgonzola cheese, Walnut, Blackberries and a fuchsia cocktail called the “Josephine” comprised of Clase Azul Plata, red Dragon fruit, Elderflower, Mint, Agave, Lime and Champagne. Thoughtfully named after a beloved friend of Antonio Bevacqua’s who recently passed away from breast cancer, il Girasole looks forward to raising a glass as we all toast to making a difference.Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. In fiscal year 2025, the nonprofit provided nearly 43,000 services through direct patient support programs that make up the Patient Care Center and granted financial assistance to more than 17,000 patients to help cover a variety of expenses related to treatment. Susan G. Komen’s work has helped reduce the breast cancer death rate in the U.S. by 44% since 1989.“Just like so many of us, I have lost loved ones to breast cancer. Our special pink menu was inspired by my passion to help raise funding for Susan G. Komen whose impact is helping turn the tide on breast cancer and create brighter futures for those affected by it.” - Antonio Bevacqua, Owner, IL GirasoleAbout il Girasole:il Girasole, Orange County’s premier destination for modern Italian cuisine, is located within SOCO & The OC Mix. Their seasonal menu showcases the best of California’s bounty, with vegetables sourced directly from local farmers markets, wild-caught sustainable seafood, and meats selected from small, ethically responsible farms. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to honor both Italian tradition and Southern California’s vibrant terroir. With a curated selection of exceptional wines and cocktails, IL Girasole offers a refined dining experience that speaks to those who value authenticity, sustainability, and culinary excellence. IL Girasole is located at 3321 Hyland Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

