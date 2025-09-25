Partners Celebrate Grand Opening of New Moosomin Water Treatment Plant

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2025

Improved water infrastructure will continue to provide a safe supply of water for residents of Moosomin and support the continued growth of the community. Today, Premier Scott Moe joined officials, stakeholders and community members to officially open the new water treatment plant and raw water supply line in Moosomin. The water infrastructure upgrade includes replacing the raw water supply main, upgrading the water treatment plant and replacing all commercial and residential water meters.

This project is jointly funded by the federal, provincial and municipal governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The federal government contributed more than $5.4 million, with the provincial government providing over $4.5 million and the Town of Moosomin responsible for the remaining $3.6 million.

“Access to reliable water infrastructure for our communities is something I care deeply about, which is why the federal government is proud to support this important project in Moosomin,” Federal Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said. “This work will be essential to both public health and community development for generations to come.”

"Our government is committed to growing and strengthening communities across our province," Moe said. "We are proud to support the community of Moosomin through this investment in safe, high-quality drinking water - protecting the environment and strengthening the community for future generations."

This essential community project features a new 6,400-square-foot facility equipped with reverse osmosis filtration membranes and the replacement of outdated filters, aiming to produce higher-quality finished water and enhanced access to safe, potable water.

"It is my absolute pleasure to bring this new state-of-the-art water treatment plant online for our residents," Moosomin Mayor Murray Gray said. "The technology used in this new plant uses 90 per cent of the water we bring from our raw water wells, which allows us to use our existing lagoon system and to make water very efficiently. The residents of Moosomin will enjoy high-quality, safe and great-tasting water today and for years to come. It is of note that this system was designed to supply water to a population of up to 4500 people, which will not inhibit our ambitious plans to grow over the life of the plant."

The project was announced in the spring of 2022, with construction beginning the following year.

-30-

