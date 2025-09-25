Crop Report for the Period September 16 to September 22, 2025

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2025

Overall harvest progress has remained steady, however, the rain and high humidity stalled progress in the eastern portion of the province and caused a delayed start in the west. As a result of the rain and high humidity, areas with cereal crops still in the field are seeing poor quality and sprouting. High temperatures over the weekend and into this coming week will help farmers progress or finish up.

The provincial harvest progress total is 68 per cent, sitting behind our five-year average of 83 per cent and 10-year average of 72 per cent. The southwest continues to lead in harvest progress at 80 per cent complete. The southeast region currently sits at 70 per cent complete. The east-central and west-central areas sit at 59 per cent complete and 65 per cent complete, respectively. The northeast sits at 61 per cent complete while the northwest sits at 69 per cent complete.

Harvest is complete for winter wheat and fall rye with field peas sitting at 99 per cent combined and lentils at 96 per cent. Spring wheat is 73 per cent combined, durum 78 per cent, oats 70 per cent and barley 86 per cent. Many farmers moved to combining canola this week and 42 per cent of that crop is now combined. Other oilseeds, flax, soybeans and mustard - sit at 18 per cent, 23 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively.

Minimal rain was seen this week across the province. The most rain fell east of Yorkton recording 44 mm in the Rhein area and 18 mm in the Calder area. The only other significant rainfall events were in the Carnduff and Blaine Lake areas which both received 20 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions declined across the province this week with many areas not receiving any rain. Cropland topsoil moisture sits at two per cent surplus, 59 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland topsoil conditions are three per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil conditions are two per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Since August, pasture conditions have decreased slightly. Provincially, one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 31 per cent in good condition, 39 per cent in fair condition, 20 per cent in poor condition and nine per cent in very poor condition.

This week most of the crop damage reported was caused by wind and dry conditions. There were also some reports of low-lying areas being lost to water accumulation. Waterfowl damage was more present this week as geese, cranes and other waterfowl move across the province.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time. We would like to remind producers that the Farm Stress Line is available to provide support toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

With an increased number of machinery fires being seen, we would like to remind producers to have fire mitigation resources ready, blow off their combines regularly and take precautions when working around powerlines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

