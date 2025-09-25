Historic Wisconsin Brand Sausage Brand Sets New Gold Standard

Founder, Milo C Jones Today's Jones Family Management Team Jones Dairy Farm team hard a work

Family-Owned Jones Dairy Farm Reinvents Tradition With Industry-Leading Gluten-Free Certification

It shows our commitment to excellence and to customers who live with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease,” — Chairman and CEO, Philip Jones

WI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picture life in the late 1830s in Wild West Wisconsin, before statehood. In Fort Atkinson, just north of Chicago, like many settlers in the area, Milo Jones and his family endured the long winters and hot, dry summers.

They had a number of businesses including growing crops, managing a racetrack, a hotel, brickyard, and raising animals on their dairy farm.

With a new vision for what might be possible in a rapidly changing American market, but stricken with rheumatoid arthritis, Milo’s son Milo Cornelius Jones pivoted into pork sausages.

Always alert to the opportunity to innovate, Milo packaged his sausages in branded boxes, instead of the more traditional plain butcher paper. Later on, he pioneered using refrigerated railcars to ship the family’s products far and wide across the country.

By the eve of World War II, the next Jones generation expanded their line of breakfast meats beyond sausages, and in the late 50’s, they became the first American sausage maker to add color photography to their packaging.

Acutely aware of their customers ever-changing needs, the family put their operation through the process of becoming gluten free certified in the Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP), which is endorsed by the non-profit, National Celiac Association (NCA).

Meeting the program’s “Gold Standard” indicates it obtained the strictest threshold in the food industry - fewer than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten in its products — four times stricter than the FDA’s claim for “gluten free” at 20 ppm threshold, set in 2013.

“This achievement is a huge milestone,” said Chairman and CEO, Philip Jones. “It shows our commitment to excellence and to customers who live with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.”

The stakes are real: studies from the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute show 8.4% of people live with gluten-related disorders. For many, even trace gluten can trigger severe intestinal damage.

For the family-owned Jones Dairy Farm, “doing it right” means producing quality products the way they have always done it, in fact, Jones products have inherently been gluten free from the very beginning. “But, putting GFFP’s independently verified seal of approval on our product labels is important for the peace of mind of our gluten-sensitive customers,” Phillip admitted.

The recognition cements Jones Dairy Farm’s trustworthy reputation not just as a leader in natural breakfast sausage, but as a pioneer setting high standards in U.S. food industry.

“We’re not just meeting expectations,” said Phillip. “We’re redefining them. For customers with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, they have told us our products aren’t just good news — they’re an assured choice and a breath of fresh air.”

About Jones Dairy Farm

100% family owned and operated; Wisconsin-based Jones Dairy Farm is committed to the same fundamental principles today as when the company was founded seven generations ago. Although best known as a leader in all-natural breakfast sausage, Jones also offers other quality meat products; naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry-aged dry aged bacon, Braunschweiger, and no antibiotics ever pork and chicken meatballs.

For more information, visit: jonesdairyfarm.com

About the Gluten Free Food Program (GFFP)

A gluten-free certification company endorsed by the non-profit, National Celiac Association, its program is utilized by food manufacturers and restaurants across the US, Canada, South America, Asia and Europe. Their trusted logo verifies restaurants food service down to a threshold of 20 parts per million (ppm). Uniquely, it is the only gluten-free certifier in the world that validates products from food manufacturers to the highest industry standard of just 5 ppm. As a value add they also offer their gf-finder consumer website, with its comprehensive searchable gluten-free food products directory and gluten-free restaurant directory for gluten sensitives.

For more GFFP information, visit: glutenfreefoodprogram.com.

