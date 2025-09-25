TriAgenics Extends Latest Funding Round

Investor interest prompts the Oregon-based medical device company to expand its Series B-1 offering.

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriAgenics, Inc., a privately held company pioneering a non-surgical approach to third molar (wisdom tooth) prevention, today announced that it expanded its Series B-1 funding round in response to high investor interest.

Shareholders voted to expand the raise from $3 million to $3.5 million in late August. The expanded offering closed on September 11.

The raise was conducted in partnership with Asclepius Ventures LLC, a private investment firm focused on breakthrough healthcare technologies. TriAgenics will use the proceeds to support ongoing efforts to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its Zero3® TBA system.

“We are pleased that investors see the value of TriAgenics’ mission to make the pain and complications of wisdom tooth removal a thing of the past,” said TriAgenics CEO David Thrower.

About TriAgenics®

TriAgenics is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the standard of care for third molar (wisdom tooth) management. The company’s patented Zero3® TBA System uses precisely targeted thermal energy to ablate third molar tooth buds in pediatric patients—preventing wisdom teeth from ever forming. By eliminating the need for future surgical extraction, the Zero3® TBA System is designed to reduce the pain, swelling, and recovery time typically associated with third molar removal. TriAgenics is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. For more information, visit www.triagenics.com.

About Asclepius Ventures

Asclepius Ventures LLC (www.asclepiusventures.com) is a healthcare-focused venture capital firm dedicated to advancing the commercialization of proven healthcare technologies. Led by David Jahns, who is also Managing Partner at Galen Partners, Asclepius Ventures brings deep industry expertise and strategic guidance to innovative companies poised for growth. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders to scale solutions that reduce costs, improve clinical outcomes, and transform care delivery. By aligning capital with mission-driven innovation, Asclepius Ventures is committed to accelerating the impact of next-generation healthcare solutions.

