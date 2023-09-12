TriAgenics Developing Surgery-Free Treatment to Prevent Wisdom Teeth Formation

Latest research demonstrates success using high-precision, CT-guided tumor treatment to stop development of troublesome wisdom teeth

ST. PAUL, MINN., USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a one-minute, surgery-free treatment that stops problematic wisdom teeth from ever forming. New research published in The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery shows that oral health and development firm TriAgenics, Inc. is working to make this a reality.

TriAgenics’ CEO Leigh Colby, D.D.S., believes this research is the future of wisdom teeth management for patients ages 7-11. Efforts are now underway to generate additional investment, obtain FDA approval, and bring this new treatment to market as soon as possible, he said.

“Based on our extensive research, we believe this will simplify the headache of wisdom tooth management for dentists and their patients. This is an area of dentistry that has remained largely unchanged for the past 100 years,” said Colby. “We expect there will be no recovery time, no dry socket, and none of the pain compared to having wisdom teeth removed. Long-term outcomes are expected to be far better than allowing these troublesome teeth to form.”

With a 100% success rate at blocking molar formation in animal trials, TriAgenics is targeting first sales of its Zero3 treatment kits in 2024.

The organization’s business model is similar to how Align Technology manufactures and delivers its clear braces. Licensed dentists will send TriAgenics their patients’ x-rays and prescriptions for Zero3 TBA treatment. TriAgenics will then fabricate custom 3TBA surgical kits and send them to dentists to perform the 3TBA treatment.

According to the American Journal of Public Health, total U.S. expenditures associated with extracting wisdom teeth are estimated to be worth more than $3 billion, when imaging and sedation costs are factored in. TriAgenics estimates its total addressable market to be greater than $2.5 billion annually for Zero3 TBA.

TriAgenics believes it has a lock on the North American market through a strong IP position that includes 24 U.S. and international patents. The company has previously raised $7.5 million through Series A1 and A2 offerings. It is now offering Series A3 stock through Start Engine.

About

TriAgenics, Inc. is an oral health and development firm incorporated in Delaware (USA). For more information call (541) 527-1800, email contact@triagenics.com, or visit www.triagenics.com.

Imagine a World without Wisdom Teeth Extraction