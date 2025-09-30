Collaborative Law Institute of Minnesota Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

Divorce With Respect Week will take place on March 1-8, 2026.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Law Institute of Minnesota has announced plans to participate in Divorce With Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. The consultations are an opportunity to learn about different divorce options including how they can keep their divorce out of the courts using the Collaborative Divorce process.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mediators, divorce financial experts, divorce coaches, and mental health specialists about their case for free. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot.“Minnesota families going through a litigated divorce will spend $50,000 to $250,000 or more in a high conflict divorce,” said Adina Lebowitz, a Minnetonka mediator and parenting coach. “Wouldn’t you rather save that money and divorce with respect instead?”The Collaborative Divorce process was developed by Minnesota family law attorney Stu Webb in 1990. It has become an international movement that is better for families by keeping the divorce private, protecting the children, and enabling a couple to co-parent more effectively after the divorce.Collaborative Law Institute of Minnesota is committed to building better futures for families navigating legal changes. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Minnesota Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

