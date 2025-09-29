Multi-Hyphenate Creative Dana Abraham and Grain & Grit Beer Co. Bring Community Together for Lifesaving Medical Aid

Hosts Dana Abraham & Lindsey Mrav at Grain & Grit Beer Co.

A doc-drama themed halloween fundraiser in Hamilton, blending community, culture & compassion to support Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.

I think about my own children and the safety and care they receive here at home, and I can’t imagine families, especially children in Gaza not having access to something as basic as medical attention.” — Dana Abraham

HAMILTON, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bengali-Canadian actor, writer, and producer Dana Abraham , in partnership with Lindsey Mrav, today announced the doc-drama themed halloween party. A charity fundraiser taking place October 26th in Hamilton, Ontario, in support of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).The event blends entertainment with urgent purpose: raising critical funds to provide neutral, impartial medical aid to children and women in Gaza and surrounding regions impacted by the conflict.“As a father, this hits me deeply,” said Abraham. “I think about my own children and the safety and care they receive here at home — and I can’t imagine families, especially children, in Gaza not having access to something as basic and crucial, as medical attention. That’s why this cause is so important to me personally.”The evening will unfold with the energy of a film or television premiere — a celebration of the doc-drama stories we all know and love. Whether guests arrive dressed to the nines or simply as they are, the event is designed to be welcoming and inclusive. Beyond raising funds for vital medical care, the true goal is to spark inspiration, foster compassion, and bring the community together in hope."Watching the suffering in Gaza and feeling powerless to help has weighed heavily on me. As a parent, seeing children endure war and starvation hits painfully close to home. It’s unimaginable,” shared Mrav, Owner of Grain & Grit Beer Co. The evening will feature a guest speaker from MSF, who has worked in Gaza, alongside live entertainment, flash tattoos by a notable local artist, photo opportunities in front of a step n' repeat, and of course, the wide array of Grain & Grit Beer.“Despite immense challenges, MSF teams continue to offer crucial medical care to people in Gaza, including trauma surgery and care, maternal healthcare and mental health support. This would not be possible without generous support from our community of donors, for which we are deeply grateful," added MSF representative, Vivienne Chartrand.Opportunities for sponsors and partners to stand visibly alongside this urgent humanitarian cause are available in tiered packages, and tax deductible directly through MSF Canada.The donation page listed below will be live until November 29th, 2026.Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024Location: Grain & Grit Beer Co. 11 Ewen Rd. Hamilton, ON L8S 3C3Donation encouraged entry, but come dressed, or not, it’s open to all.About MSFDoctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international, independent medical humanitarian organization providing emergency aid to people affected by conflict, outbreaks of disease, disasters and lack of access to healthcare in more than 70 countries. In Gaza, MSF teams continue to provide essential medical services for people who need it most.About Dana Abraham & Red HillDana Abraham is a Bengali-Canadian actor, writer, and producer based in Hamilton and Los Angeles. Through his company, Red Hill Creative, he has developed and starred in, multiple feature films worldwide on platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV, and Prime Video. Rooted in Hamilton’s “Steel City” spirit, Dana's Red Hill is committed to telling diverse, global stories while creating jobs and reinvesting in the local community.For sponsorships and more detailed info, please contact:

