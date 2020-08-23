Canadian Production Company Red Hill Entertainment Announces New Project, Covid Precautions and Profit Share for Crew
Single location, eight cast, pandemic-friendly production of Neon Lights is set for fall 2020.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the film industry slowly and cautiously resumes for business, Red Hill Entertainment (RHE) and their newly formed subsidiary 33 Creative is presently two months out from principal photography. RHE’s inaugural film “Maternal” starring Amybeth McNulty (“Anne with an E”), Colm Feore (“Bon Cop, Bad Cop”) and directed by Megan Follows (“Reign”), is set to release in 2021. In the meantime, the company has been preparing through the pandemic and global industry shutdown towards production of "Neon Lights".
The screenplay is written by Dana Abraham, who will star in the film following an appearance in Maternal and Rouzbeh Heydari (“Together Again”), who made his name working on fellow Torontonian and icon, Drake’s music videos “Started from the Bottom” and “Worst Behaviour," is set to direct the project. The film surrounds Clay Amani (Abraham), a 30 year old tech tycoon on the verge of a takeover as he attempts to overcome childhood traumas, to find peace and balance in the hopes of gaining control over his life and company, but things go very awry, and Clay is left fighting for more than just his company. “[Neon Lights] breaks stereotypical molds of a psychological thriller and deals with ideas of romance, sex, mental health issues, financial and familial failure,” said Magdalene Rivas, of Los Angeles based Paris Films, while the screenplay also scored tremendously high coverage by potential distributors.
The production has recently started casting the project, and is currently under conversations with Colm Feore and Rob Raco (“Riverdale”) to star alongside Abraham in pivotal roles that propel the nerve-racking, twisting story.
Writer, Dana Abraham- known for his award winning short film Prisoner of Fear- wrote Neon to suit a single location and minimal cast, to specifically adhere to the new developments, precautions and restrictions that are now in place on film productions under pandemic-era, enabling RHE and 33 Creative to produce the feature with low risk, and high level safety for its cast and crew. Setting the standards high, production plans to have stringent Covid-19 precautions on-set, starting with a thorough disinfectant spraying of the location by a specialty company that ensures the environments ATP levels are below 50ppm. This will minimize exposure to SARS-CoV-2 within the atmosphere, for the cast that are exposed during the shoot, as well as increasing the safety of all crew.
Additionally, RHE's CFO and Co-Founder, Qamar Qureshi also declared a new precedent setting step in the production company's mandate, which is to have profit share with all production crew. "To reshape and innovate on all models of production and studio financial structure, that traditionally only shared revenue with above the line, now will also open up to those that work hard to execute the projects, without the glory, below the line as well. Our hope is that other production companies, and studios will take notice and adopt this model into their systems as well. It's time we gave crew ownership over the pictures they help deliver," says Qureshi. Red Hill Entertainment, proudly named after the Red Hill Creek in Hamilton, Ontario, where the MBA, CPA bearing Venture Capitalist and film Executive studied his undergrad, is committed to employing the new financial profit share model on Neon Lights and all subsequent projects thereafter.
@neonlightsfilm #QuestionEverything
