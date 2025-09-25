MPD Arrests Suspect in Vehicle Theft and Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two separate incidents in Northwest.

On Monday, August 11, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m., in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest, the victim left their vehicle running while they delivered packages. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN 25122069

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 2:20 p.m., in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim who was exiting their vehicle. The suspect forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN 25123857

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Carjacking.

