EDWARD Transportation Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDWARD Transportation has once again been recognized among Florida’s best, earning the 2025 Best of Florida Award for its continued excellence in ground transportation. For nearly a decade, the company has redefined what reliable travel looks like, serving everyone from executives and conference groups to wedding parties and families needing a stress-free airport transfer.Founded in 2016, and incorporated in 2019, EDWARD Transportation built its reputation by filling a gap between ride-hailing apps and high-cost limo services. Their concierge rideshare and luxury transportation model offers the convenience of modern booking with the polish of professional service. Whether moving one traveler across town or coordinating seamless arrival for 250 guests, EDWARD Transportation treats each ride as more than logistics—it’s hospitality on wheels. That approach has resonated with customers, resulting in more than 30,000 completed rides and nearly six years of consistent Google five-star ratings. In fact 1430 Hoogle 5-star ratings to date.“Our mission has always been simple: make transportation one less thing people have to worry about,” said Edward Tracey, founder of EDWARD Transportation. “Earning this award again reinforces that our team’s commitment to reliability, care, and professionalism makes a real impact in the communities we serve.”The company’s growth has been equally notable. By expanding beyond its Golden Isles home base into Dublin, GA , Savannah/Hilton Head and Northeast FL, and acquiring competitors along the way, EDWARD Transportation has not only kept pace with demand but set new standards for the industry. Their ongoing recognition—winning the Best of Florida Award each year since 2023 and the Best of Georgia Award from 2021 through 2024—underscores that consistency.As the business looks ahead, EDWARD Transportation remains focused on its core promise: ensuring every client, whether traveling alone or with hundreds, experiences a safe, seamless, and stress-free journey.Click here for more information!

