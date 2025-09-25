VIDEO: Ranking Member Heinrich Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Public Lands Advocates and U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Huffman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of National Public Lands Day this Saturday, September 27th, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, participated in a rally with public lands advocates to celebrate America’s public lands. During the event, Heinrich and other panelists highlighted recent victories and discussed ongoing threats—including proposed public land sell-offs, monument rollbacks, changes to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and efforts to weaken land management agencies.

