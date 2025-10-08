Western National Parks Opens 2025-26 Awards, Grants and Scholarships for National Parks Champions

WNP seeks nominations and applications to honor park champions and support future advocates; deadline December 31, 2025.

These awards and grants recognize past contributions and support the next generation of park advocates, researchers and educators.” — WNP President and CEO Marie Buck

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western National Parks (WNP) is now accepting nominations and applications for its 2025–2026 awards, grants and scholarships. Full details and submission materials are available on the WNP website “Each year, WNP honors individuals who champion national parks and public lands,” said WNP President and CEO Marie Buck. “These awards and grants recognize past contributions and support the next generation of park advocates, researchers and educators, as we work toward fulfilling our mission and connecting more people to the parks and lands they love.”Submission Deadline: December 31, 2025.WNP Annual AwardsWNP is accepting nominations for the following awards:EMIL W. HAURY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Honors individuals whose research has made a lasting contribution to national parks. Named after Emil W. Haury, a founding member of the Southwest Monument Association, precursor to WNP.EDWARD B. DANSON AWARD: Recognizes outstanding support for WNP and national parks, reflecting dedication to preserving and promoting the Southwest’s heritage.STEWART L. UDALL AWARD: Celebrates individuals who enhance park interpretation and public engagement, continuing Udall’s legacy of environmental advocacy.Research and Educator GrantsWNP offers funding opportunities for teachers and researchers with multiple awards and amounts available:JAMES E. COOK NATURE’S CLASSROOM GRANT: Supports K-12 educators in connecting underrepresented youth to WNP’s 72 partner parks through virtual or in-person experiences, field trips or ranger visits. Learn more and apply. WNP RESEARCH GRANT: Funds scientific, historical and social science research in national parks, to advance their management, preservation and interpretation. One-year and multiyear projects up to three years.Ernest Quintana and Marty Sterkel Education ScholarshipThese scholarships support young adults from underrepresented backgrounds pursuing careers with the National Park Service, government agencies or nonprofit heritage conservation organizations. Funds may be used for tuition, internships or other study opportunities relevant to park management and conservation. Learn more and apply.###About WNPWNP helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938, WNP has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at wnp.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.