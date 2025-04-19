Rossario George Expands Signature Honey Collection with the Launch of 'Honey Chocolate' + New 9-Shade Eyeshadow Palette

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury fashion and beauty house Rossario George is proud to unveil the newest addition to its acclaimed Honey Collection: Honey Chocolate. This sultry, indulgent shade joins the brand’s signature palette of Honey Gold, Honey Red, Honey Peach, and Honey White—each inspired by the boldness and beauty of individuality.In celebration of the new colorway, Rossario George is also debuting a limited-edition 9-shade Honey Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette. Rich in pigment and powered by velvety mattes, gleaming shimmers, and warm, decadent tones, this palette is designed to transition effortlessly from day to night, delivering the luxury and versatility that Rossario George is known for.“Honey Chocolate is about depth, drama, and unapologetic self-expression,” said Tony Vincente, CEO and Founder of Rossario George. “Our Honey Collection continues to grow, not just in color, but in confidence. This is more than makeup—this is a movement rooted in inclusivity, sustainability, and empowerment.”As with all Rossario George Beauty products, the Honey Chocolate palette is cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny Certified, and crafted with quality, ethically sourced ingredients.The Honey Chocolate clothing collection and eyeshadow palette will be available this Spring exclusively at RossarioGeorge.com.About Rossario GeorgeFounded in 2018 by designer Tony Vincente, Rossario George is an internationally celebrated luxury lifestyle brand known for its couture fashion, signature beauty collections, and unwavering commitment to ethics and sustainability. Featured in Grazia Japan , Harper’s Bazaar, and British Vogue, Rossario George continues to define modern luxury with inclusivity, innovation, and artistry at its core.Press Contact:info@rossariogeorge.com

